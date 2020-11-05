Brain Pill Nootropic Supplement Review | Does it Work or Scam?

What Is Brain Pill?

Brain Pill is a smart drug developed by Leading Edge Health. What sets it apart from other smart drugs is its all-natural and non-toxic composition.

As a smart drug dietary supplement, it aims to improve brain and memory function by influencing the cognitive mechanisms in the brain itself.

How Does Brain Pill Work?

Pharmacologically, Brain Pill is classified as a nootropic drug since the drug acts on the brain. Its mechanism of action relies primarily on its ability to influence the neurotransmitters found in the brain. This is not an easy task due to the presence of the blood-brain barrier.

The blood-brain barrier is a specialized selectively-permeable membrane and it controls the types and amounts of substances that go inside the brain.

Normally, the blood-brain barrier only allows the passage of iron-rich blood into the brain and other unknown substances are blocked from entering. This is a safety mechanism since the brain is one of the body’s most vital organs.

Brain Pill is able to work around the blood-brain barrier with the aid of ginkgo Biloba extract, a blood vessel dilator.

Once the pathway to the brain is opened wide enough, larger molecules like Cognizin, Synapsa, Vitamin B complexes, and other substances are successfully transported and distributed inside the brain

Cognizin and Synapsa will directly influence the chemical messengers in the brain (neurotransmitters) prompting them to either increase or decrease the production of dopamine and acetylcholine.

When more of these neurotransmitters are produced, brain metabolism increases and so does one’s mental alertness and focus.

Benefits and Cons of Using Brain Pill

The main benefits of using Brain Pill are usually observed after weeks of using the supplement. It can appear gradually so it is better to keep track of your own feelings and mental energy throughout the day.

This is also an effective way for you to compare and assess if Brain Pill is effective for you or not.

Here are the most common benefits reported by consumers taking BrainPill:

Pros

Increased Attention Span

Decreased Brain Fog

Improved Memory and Memorization Skills

Increased Focus

Able To Multitask More

Increased Stamina

Lesser Mood Swings

Cons

Effect May Take Weeks to Appear

Single Box Orders Can Be Pricier

No Physical Store To Purchase the Supplements

Ingredients

The substances Synapsa® and Cognizin® are the two main ingredients of Brain Pill. These two are the main brain neurotransmitter influencers that can boost memory skills and neuronal energy levels.

Other ingredients that make up the supplement are Gingko Biloba, vinpocetine, and huperzia Serrata extracts; vitamin b complexes (vitamin B6, B12, Folic Acid, and Pantothenic Acid); Amino Acids (L-Tyrosine, L-Theanine, and Bioperine); Phosphatidylserine (PS); and DHA.

How Much Does It Cost?

Brain Pill is sold in boxes of 30 capsules each. Each box costs $76.99. Orders for more than one box are discounted. The more boxes you order, the greater the discount you get.

Two boxes cost only $143.99, three boxes for only $205.99, four boxes for only $267.99, five boxes for only $329.99, six boxes for only $384.99, and twelve boxes for only $489.99. This tiered discount pricing will allow you to save between $10 and $434 per order.

Discreet Shipping and Delivery

Orders made from www.brainpill.com are all shipped in plain and discreet boxes. This is to ensure the customer’s privacy and no one else will know the content of the shipped package.

Orders are shipped within 48 hours from the time of purchase. It will take 2-3 business days to ship within the continental United States while international orders will take up to 2 to 4 weeks.

Guarantee and Warranty

Leading Edge Health, the maker of Brain Pill, prides itself with a 60-day money-back guarantee. This means if you are unsatisfied with the supplement, you can return it within 60 days from the date of purchase and the company will refund the amount you have paid (minus shipping and handling fees). No questions asked.

The customer service team behind the product understands that no two persons can experience the same benefits from a single product. They also understand the inconvenience it creates to return a product and ask for a refund so they have simplified this process for their customers.

You can contact Leading Edge Health’s customer service team by calling 1-866-621-6886. The hotline is open every day (Mondays to Sundays) between 6 AM and 10 PM Pacific Time.

Where to Buy

To make sure that you receive authentic Brain Pill supplements, you should place your orders through brainpill.com. At this time, there are no other third party resellers or physical stores authorized to sell Brain Pill.

Are There Any Brain Pill Coupons or Deals?

Yes! Discounts and deals for Brain Pill are available through the official website brainpill.com. You can avail of discounts between $10 and $400 if you order more than one box from the site. The more boxes you order, the higher the discounts.

Another deal that you can take advantage of is the free shipping offer. This offer is available for orders of more than four boxes and customers in the United States.

Brain Pill Review Summary

Different people have different study techniques, attention spans, and cognitive skills. But if you want to improve your current skills to match the demands of your job or the academe, choose Brain Pill as your go-to supplement.

It is a safe nootropic that has helped countless other individuals struggling through their jam-packed days.