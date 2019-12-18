VigRX Plus – What It Is Not

You may have heard of VigRX Plus from the many advertisements all over the internet.

Well, let me tell you what it’s not. Some have said that this product will make your penis larger – no it won’t.

Some have said it will cure erectile dysfunction – no it won’t. It is not a cure; in fact, it’s not even a drug. It’s actually a food supplement.

What It Really Is

If it won’t make your penis bigger and if it won’t cure your ED – then what will VigRX Plus do for you? Well, here’s a small preview of what you can get from this product:

Increased Ability to Get an Erection and Keep It Up: According to actual clinical studies, this product can improve a man’s ability to maintain an erection as much as 62.82%.

Now, that is a lot of claims. That is a lot different compared to the claims made by scrupulous advertisers. The next thing on people’s minds is how VigRX Plus is able to deliver all these claimed results. You’ll get the answers below.

How VigRX Plus Works

VigRX Plus is a food supplement that improves your overall health. You can even call it a health supplement because it helps improve your overall condition and gets you primed for sexual intercourse.

It improves your body’s blood circulation – that also means there will be more blood going to your genital area. This results in the improved quality of your erections. This doesn’t happen in one night but it gradually builds up.

Your libido will also increase and you will find yourself wanting more sex than you previously did. You will eventually feel better and get a more positive outlook on life due to the improved hormonal balance. The more you feel good the better you will be in the mood, well you know the drill.

All of these benefits and effects are thanks to that unique formulation that can only be found in VigRX Plus. The key, of course, is in the ingredients.

So, What Are Its Ingredients?

VigRX Plus pills are made from all-natural ingredients. The ingredients are mainly extracts from herbs. The herbs that the manufacturer uses all come from quality sources. The selection process these herbs go through is quite strict.

Since the ingredients of this product are natural, then you are assured that they won’t have any major side effects. Nevertheless, you ought to know that people have different reactions to different herbs.

If you have any underlying medical conditions then it would be best to consult your doctor first. Show your doctor the list of ingredients and ask for his considered medical opinion. This same rule applies to guys who are already taking other medications. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

So, what are the ingredients used to make VigRX Plus? Here they are:

Bioperine

Horny Goat Weed

Damiana

Cuscuta Seed Extract

Tribulus Terrestris

Gingko Biloba

Hawthorn Berry

Red Ginseng

Catuaba

Saw Palmetto

Muira Pauma

Some of the ingredients on this list have been used for generations as a form of libido enhancer. On the other hand, some of these ingredients have been used as a type of local folk cure to treat a variety of diseases.

The makers of VigRX Plus make use of extracts from these herbs to create a unique formula. Each extract performs a specific function that provides the overall benefits that can be gleaned from this product.

VigRX Plus Official Website: CLICK HERE

Pros and Cons

Is VigRX Plus a flawless product? It is not – that’s putting it bluntly. It isn’t an all-cure either. Sure, it can bring some really solid results but you should remember that this product is not for everybody. Long story short, this product isn’t guaranteed to work for everyone.

Benefits of Using VigRX Plus:

Increased sexual satisfaction

It will be easier to get an erection

Erections will be easier to maintain – you’ll stay rock hard longer

Improved ability to penetrate your partner by more than 50% than you previously could

The overall quality of your erections will be quite better and you can ditch the cock ring if you want

You will also feel an increase in libido – that means you will want more sex (but that won’t turn on your beast mode or make you a sex freak)

The Downsides – yes there are downsides:

Remember that these pills can be a bit expensive – health supplements are usually quite pricey, and this one is not an exception. Nevertheless, VigRX Plus isn’t as expensive as Viagra or other medications that usually cost $25 and up per pill. These pills only cost you an average of $1.55 each.

The other downside is that this product can only be purchased online – you can only place your orders via the company’s official website. Well, this one is both a pro and a con: at least if you order from the distributor’s site, you can be sure that you’re getting the real deal and not a counterfeit product.

Direction and Dosage

Please remember that this is not a prescription drug or some form of medicine. It’s a food supplement. However, the makers of this product have deemed to provide some form of dosage, which we can consider as the minimum safe amount of pills you can consume on a daily basis.

You need to take 2 VigRX Plus pills per day – that is the recommended dosage. You need to take these pills for at least a month to get really noticeable results.

How Much Does VigRX Plus Cost?

You can order this product per bottle but you’re not going to save money that way. It’s sold in packs of two, three, four, or more bottles. Smart shopping-wise, the best way to go is to order in bulk so you can take advantage of the bulk discount per pill.

Here are the prices of some of the packages:

1 month supply: $76.99 (includes 1 bottle)

$76.99 (includes 1 bottle) 2 months supply: $143.99 (package includes 2 bottles)

$143.99 (package includes 2 bottles) 3 months supply: $267.99 (package includes 3 bottles)

These are the basic packages that you can order from the company’s website. If you do the math, then you will get about $1.55 per pill if you order enough of this product to last you an entire year. Note that the 1 year supply package will cost you $489.99.

Where to Buy VigRX Plus

Here’s an important note: you should only buy this product from the official company website. Through the years counterfeiters have been at work to sell fake pills. They’re actually trying to cash in with the success of VigRX Plus.

You can’t buy it from Walmart or from just about any corner store or drug store on the planet. The company’s website even has a counterfeit check page. All you have to do is to enter the unique product code in the product security seal that you can find on the box.

After entering the code, the site can verify if you have a legit product in your hands or not. If the product code on your package isn’t listed or it isn’t on the company’s database then it’s definitely counterfeit.

VigRX Plus Coupon Code

There are ways to save money on each purchase or order you make. Of course, as mentioned earlier you can get bulk order discounts. And yes, there are coupon codes and discount offers from the company that makes VigRX Plus.

To help you save money on your purchase here’s a VigRX Plus coupon code that you can use: VPLUS10.

Use this code when you order and you get an additional 10% off on your order. You can only use that coupon code for orders of 4-month supply packages and up.

Visit VigRX Plus Official Website Here

67-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Every pack of VigRX Plus comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee. That means if you don’t get the results promised on the company website, then you can return any unconsumed product to get a full refund. Note that this guarantee doesn’t cover shipping and handling costs.

Discreet Shipping and Billing

The shipping and billing process for VigRX Plus is very discreet. The markings on the package won’t be discernible. The bill you will get won’t disclose the items you ordered.

Is It Legit or What?

If you’re looking for a natural solution to enhance your performance in bed, then this product is for you. Just remember what VigRX Plus is for and what it is not.

It’s not a penis enlarger – it’s a male performance enhancement supplement. You shouldn’t order this product anywhere else. Well, other than getting the legit product, you can also take advantage of the discount offers, some bonus deals, and customer support via the company’s official website.