Is Phallosan Forte Legit? My Honest Insight

Can Phallosan Forte (Official Supplier 🏆) really work, or is it just an expensive trick? Being curious yet doubtful about male enhancement devices, I tested Phallosan Forte myself. It's been developed for over 14 years and is sold in trusted European pharmacies. The device is said to offer great gains and unmatched comfort. Here's my honest review of Phallosan Forte, based on personal experience.

Key Takeaways

Accredited in pharmacies across Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, signifying high testing and approval.

Can be discreetly worn under clothing and even while sleeping.

Considered the most comfortable extender available despite its higher cost.

Potential for significant gains, with results of up to 0.7 inches in length and 0.3 inches in girth after 8 weeks.

Offers a two-year warranty and patented design to prevent replication.

Unboxing and First Impressions

The Phallosan Forte arrived in a box that kept everything private. No one could tell what was inside from looking at it. Only the necessary shipping info and barcodes were shown, making it clear they value privacy highly.

Delivery and Packaging

The packaging of the Phallosan Forte was simple and discreet. This approach ensures that anyone's need for privacy is respected. There were no logos or markings that hinted at what was inside—a key feature for those concerned about privacy.

Initial Quality Check

Upon examining the product, I was struck by the quality of the materials. The Phallosan Forte's parts, like the durable structure and medical silicone sleeve condoms, showed great craftsmanship. A signed seal was there too, showing that each piece gets personal attention.

What's Included in the Box?

The Phallosan Forte comes with many parts, such as:

Elastic belt

Suction bells of various sizes

Protector cap

Tension clip

Suction ball with a 3-way valve

Travel bag

Instructional DVD

User guide

Girth measuring template

The box had all you need to get started. While checking everything, I found the materials to be of high quality. Only taking out the instructional DVD needed a bit of care. The design clearly focuses on making things easy for the user.

How Effective is Phallosan Forte?

I tried Phallosan Forte for eight weeks and kept track of everything. Right from the start, changes were noticeable. This device, using suction and traction, showed real results quickly.

I wore it every day, for about 1383 hours in total. Following the advice to slowly increase wearing time. Tips like using baby powder and shaving made it more comfortable. This let me wear it longer without any issues.

Week 2: Slight erective improvement noted, with initial increases becoming apparent.

Slight erective improvement noted, with initial increases becoming apparent. Week 4: Phallosan Forte results began to manifest more visibly, showing enhanced blood circulation contributing to firmer erections.

Phallosan Forte results began to manifest more visibly, showing enhanced blood circulation contributing to firmer erections. Week 6: Measurable changes in penis size increase metrics, with both length and girth showing progress.

Measurable changes in penis size increase metrics, with both length and girth showing progress. Week 8: Continued improvement, achieving up to a .85-inch increase in length and a .47-inch increase in circumference.

Not only did I see an increase in size, but there was also a big improvement in my erections. The device's design to boost blood flow helps not just with growth but also keeps the benefits going long-term.

The company provides great customer service too. They answered all my questions quickly. Everyone reviewing mentioned their positive experiences.

Adding the Phallosan Plus+ accessory offered more options for personalization. It shows how Phallosan Forte keeps improving and focusing on user satisfaction. It's all about getting better results comfortably.

In the end, Phallosan Forte delivered real enhancements. Sticking to the instructions and taking advantage of the support team led to great gains in both size and erection quality.

Conclusion

After thoroughly testing the Phallosan Forte, I've formed a very positive opinion on it. As soon as I opened it, the German engineering quality was evident. The design of every part, from the suction bell to the orthopedic belt, is outstanding. It's easy to see why many urologists recommend it as a superb penis extender.

The Phallosan Forte truly stands out as both well-made and life-altering for those using it long-term. A unique feature is its money-back guarantee, showing they believe in their product. My own experience, along with others', confirms its effectiveness in size increase and erectile improvement. Although it requires time and dedication, the rewards are worth it. I noticed initial improvements quickly, but bigger changes took a few months.

Adjusting the device's traction for comfort was straightforward, though I wondered if adding baby powder might help even more. Phallosan Forte is also beneficial for correcting penile curvature, offering hope to those with Peyronie’s Disease or Micropenis Syndrome. Being classified as a Class 1 medical device in the EU speaks volumes about its safety and efficacy. While a few users mentioned slight side effects, the overwhelming majority have seen positive outcomes.

The support from customer service and the product's high quality make Phallosan Forte a top choice. My decision to continue using it is driven by my positive results and the favorable reviews from others.

FAQ Is Phallosan Forte Legit? Yes, Phallosan Forte is indeed a real product. You can find it in pharmacies in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. This shows it meets medical standards. I also found it effective and of high quality based on my use. What are the key features of Phallosan Forte that enhance its effectiveness? The patented stretching belt system stands out. It made a big difference in my enhancement journey. Along with medical-grade silicone, it makes the product very effective. How does Phallosan Forte ensure privacy during delivery? It arrives in a box that keeps your order private. The box only shows shipping details and barcodes. It doesn't reveal what's inside. What does the Phallosan Forte package include? You get an elastic belt, suction bells in different sizes, a protector cap, and a tension clip. There's also a suction ball with a 3-way valve, a travel bag, instructions on DVD, a user guide, and a template to measure girth. Every part is checked for quality. How do I determine the correct suction bell size? Use the girth measuring template in the package. It helps you choose the right size bell for comfort and effectiveness. What results can I expect from using Phallosan Forte? In 8 weeks, I saw more length and girth. My erections also got better, thanks to improved blood flow. How comfortable is it to wear Phallosan Forte? It's made to be comfortable for wearing a long time. The medical silicone and belt design help avoid discomfort. What difficulties did you encounter with the product? The only small issue was the DVD case being a bit tight. But, the product’s quality was not affected by this. How did customer support handle your queries? The customer support at Phallosan Forte was great. They quickly helped with any questions or problems, making my experience good. What techniques can enhance the effectiveness of Phallosan Forte? Using baby powder lessens friction, and shaving the area increases comfort. Wearing it every day is best for growth. How does Phallosan Forte compare to other penis extenders on the market? From my gains and support experience, I rank Phallosan Forte highly. Its materials, comfort, and customer service are superior to others. Are there any recent updates to the Phallosan Forte package? Some changes, like possibly no DVD, might have been made. Always check what's current in the package you buy. What is Phallosan Plus+? Phallosan Plus+ is a new addon for the Phallosan Forte. It builds on the belt concept for even better results and user experience. Can Phallosan Forte help with penis sensitivity? Yes, users report better sensitivity from the improved blood flow. I found this to be true as well, with noticeable benefits over time.