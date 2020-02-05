The best extender device is in town. The Jes Extender has been known around the world for its use of cytokinesis, or the ability of your body to divide and multiply cells.

The tissues and muscles are stretched until the penis grows longer and bigger.

All men would like to have a bigger and longer cock because aside from the penis being a symbol of masculinity, it is also what most women want, right?

That is what the Jes Extender is here for.

The Product

Because it was made of high-quality materials from Denmark, you know that the Jes Extender was made to stay.

A lot of men have heard of the Jes Extender because it was marketed in many men’s magazines, and many did try using it.

Even before that, there has been a lot of skepticism about the product. Hence, there were those who tried and posted a lot of reviews online.

Fortunately, the Jes Extender delivered solid results. It stays true to its promises. It used continuous traction to increase the size and length of the penis.

The results keep delighting and amazing customers worldwide.

Though it takes a lot of marketing genius to really push the device to the customers, it also takes a brave soul to try it.

But no need to worry, because the Jes Extender will really give you what you want – fast.

A lot of customers are happy and satisfied with the device. They say it really works for them. So far they believe it has no comparison.

Visit the official Jes Extender website.

How Does Jes Extender Work?

The device banks on the science of cytokinesis. Thus, when you put it on and use it for a regular period of time, the cells in your penis will divide and multiply.

To use the Jes Extender, hold your penis in position then attach the rod from the device. The Jes has two rods to secure the penis. The device also has a slide lock and a ring from which the rods come from.

You don’t have to worry about discomfort. The extender used to have a nylon noose, but the manufacturers replaced it with something more durable and safe. The device also makes it possible for you to wear it for longer hours.

The manufacturers advise to use it for the duration that you are comfy with it and not to force yourself to wear it for half a day. Once you are used to the amount of pressure, you can gradually increase the hours of wearing the extender.

According to happy and satisfied customers, Jes Extender increases the penis length and size by 24 to 30%. That is not a bad thing, right?

That is clearly an indication that the device really works. Just by wearing it for two weeks, you will already see results. When you use it for months, the results will become permanent.

To use the Jes, place your penis through a base ring and just adjust the rods or the clamp. Place the head of your cock through the silicone band and decide on the traction force that you want. You may choose from 1500 to 2800 grams.

You can wear the Jes Device for three hours a day – that is the recommended period. But you can also extend it to 6 to 12 hours.

The Jes is so discreet that people wouldn’t notice you wearing it, even to important affairs like meetings and conferences. Plus you will feel so comfortable with it!

The Jes Extender is shipped to most countries in the world. The website contains a complete list and you may want to check it out.

There are also freebies and other discounts and special packages if you purchase directly from the store.

Benefits and Cons

The device is very comfortable. You can easily use it. If you wear it properly, there shouldn’t be any pain or discomfort whatsoever.

The device was also made to be worn by any kind of guy, regardless of his girth and penis size. The reason why the Jes has a lot of following is that it’s the oldest and most trusted traction device in the market.

It produces results and is very discreet to use. You will get discounts and other freebies from the site too.

The only drawback is that results aren’t immediate, so you will need a lot of patience and discipline when using it.

Final Verdict: Jes Extender Review

Check out Jes Extender. It’s super durable, light, and does not fail ever! It is the best traction device in the market today.

You will really be amazed at what this device can do. Say goodbye to the days when your cock is short and limp.

No need for supplements because Jes really knows its stuff. Try it out for yourself and say hello to a bigger and longer penis!

Treat yourself to a new penis extender with fantastic offers from Jes

Visit The Official Website. CLICK HERE!

Check also our best-rated extender.