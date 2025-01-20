Phallosan Forte 1 Year Results: My Journey

Have you ever thought if a penis extender could change your life? Over a year, I used the Phallosan Forte to find out. I wanted to know if penis enlargement really works. This adventure showed me how it affects sexual health and confidence.

Key Takeaways

Phallosan Forte has been meticulously developed over 14 years and is available in pharmacies in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

The device includes elastic belts in various sizes, a suction ball with a 3-way valve, and can be worn discreetly under clothes or while sleeping.

Recommended daily usage ranges from 2 to 12 hours, with noticeable results in both length and girth within 8 weeks.

Customer service is highly rated, providing fast and professional responses.

The Phallosan Forte costs $379, with additional accessories enhancing its functionality.

My Initial Impressions and Setup

Getting the Phallosan Forte was exciting and made me curious. The packaging was discreet and high-quality, ensuring privacy. There were no marks on the package, keeping my purchase secret.

Unboxing and First Impressions

The package of the Phallosan Forte looked professional. Inside, everything was organized well. It came with suction bells, belts, and a measuring template, all needed for setup. The quality of each part was noticeable right away.

The medical silicone sleeves were both strong and soft. This showed the brand's focus on durability and comfort. When I checked the tension system, its design proved to be efficient for long-term use.

Setting it up initially seemed hard, but it wasn't thanks to clear instructions and a helpful DVD. This made it easy for newcomers like me to get started.

Exploring the Phallosan Forte brought me to their excellent customer service. They were ready to help, making me feel supported. The good service and clear instructions made starting this journey easier. It showed the value of great support and quality products.

Phallosan Forte 1 Year Results

My year with the Phallosan Forte was full of ups and downs. It taught me a lot. By February, after 250 hours of use, I saw a gain. I gained 0.5 inches in erect length. This was just the beginning.

Sticking with it made a huge difference. By March, I gained an impressive 1.75 inches. This proved regular use works wonders.

Adjusting to Daily Use

Getting used to the Phallosan Forte took some time. I had to find the best way to fit it into my daily life. Other users felt the same. They said you need to use it a lot and not give up to really see results.

Over time, people from places like California to Florida shared their success. A person in Florida saw a 2-inch gain. Meanwhile, someone in Wisconsin gained nearly 2 inches in two months. These stories show the importance of not giving up.

My journey showed me how effective the Phallosan Forte can be. I noticed better blood flow and more sensitivity. This meant better erections and sex life. Both my experience and others prove that with patience and regular use, the Phallosan Forte works.

Conclusion

Looking back on my year with the Phallosan Forte, I see its huge impact. It not only promises enhancement but delivers it, showing real growth in size and confidence. People from 20 to 68 saw changes in length and girth after using it regularly for six months. Those who used it up to 10 hours daily saw even bigger improvements.

The Phallosan Forte did more than just increase size. It helped straighten curves in the penis, enhanced sensation for diabetics, and improved erections for those after prostate surgery. This wide range of benefits is supported by success stories and recognized by medical journals like Medical Practice Urology Nephrology and The Journal of Sexual Medicine.

Users have shared exciting results, like growing from 5 to over 6 inches in five months. Others saw a 1.5-inch increase in just six weeks. With an average rating of 4.0 stars and over half giving it 5 stars, its success is clear. Even with a high price, Phallosan Forte's dedication to customer happiness stands out. It offers deals like free accessories to show that consistent use pays off with big benefits.