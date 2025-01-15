Phallosan Forte Gains: My Personal Results

Can a simple gadget really lead to bigger changes in size and male enhancement? I wanted to see if it was true. So, I started using the Phallosan Forte. This device has been improved for over 14 years. It's well-known in pharmacies in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. It's designed to be private and of high quality. In this article, I'll share my thoughts on the Phallosan Forte and the results I got in eight weeks.

Key Takeaways

Phallosan Forte has been continuously improved for over 14 years, ensuring high quality.

Available in pharmacies in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, indicating reliable regulation.

Achieved 1.8cm (0.7 inches) growth in length and 0.7cm (0.3 inches) in girth over 8 weeks.

The recommended daily usage varies from 2 to 12 hours, with incremental increases of 20 minutes daily.

Priced at $379, it is a higher investment compared to other traction-based devices, but it offers promising results.

Unboxing and First Impressions

When the Phallosan Forte arrived, the unboxing was an impressive experience. The package came from a private company. It had an anonymous look with no signs of what's inside. This protected the user’s privacy.

Delivery and Discreet Packaging

The box was tightly sealed and gave no clues about the Phallosan Forte inside. The focus on keeping the package private made the unboxing stress-free. It showed respect for the user’s privacy.

Contents of the Box

Inside the white package, the Phallosan Forte and its parts were neatly arranged. I found the device, an instructional DVD, and a girth measuring template. Beside the main device, there were several accessories:

Different-sized suction bells

Elastic belt with a foam-rubber ring

Stretchable protector cap

Tension clip with a tension spring

Suction ball with a 3-way valve

Travel bag for portability

The thorough unpacking showed everything needed to start. It was clear a lot of thought went into providing all the necessary accessories.

Quality and Build

The quality of the Phallosan Forte was clearly top-notch when examined. The materials felt high-grade, especially the smooth medical-grade silicone sleeves. The craftsmanship was precise, and there was a sign of inspection. This boosted my trust in the product's quality and the high standards behind it.

Phallosan Forte Gains: My Personal Results

I want to share my journey using Phallosan Forte. I'll talk about how it felt at first, how I kept track of my progress, and some useful advice for the best results.

Initial Wear and Comfort

The first time I put on Phallosan Forte, it felt really comfortable. I quickly learned how to wear it right, even without watching the DVD much. The soft cap and the tension springs made sure it fit well and worked.

In the beginning, I took about fifteen minutes to get used to it. I made sure it was snug but still comfortable.

Tracking Progress

Seeing my progress was awesome. I wore Phallosan Forte for six hours a day for eight weeks. I kept track of everything and saw big improvements in size and shape.

After two weeks, my circulation was better, and so were my erections. By six weeks, I was noticeably larger. I kept measuring and saw even more growth by the end of week eight.

Tips for Optimal Use

To get the best results, here are some tips I followed:

Using baby powder makes things softer and easier to put on.

Shaving down there helps the sleeve fit better and stay on.

Slowly wearing it more each day helps a lot, without hurting comfort.

Following these tips really helped make everything more comfortable and effective.

Sticking to this routine and advice can help you reach your goals in a good amount of time.

Conclusion

Looking back at my eight-week journey with Phallosan Forte, the results are impressive. I achieved noticeable improvements in size. This matches what others have said and what studies show. It proves the device works well if you use it right.

The Phallosan Forte was also comfortable to wear. I could use it daily without any problems. The way it was packaged showed the company cares about keeping things private. This made me feel good about my choice.

Another big plus was the support and extra parts available. Phallosan Forte is great not just because of the product. They offer a lot of help and replacements like caps and belts. This means you can keep using it and see results over time.

In summary, Phallosan Forte lives up to its claims. It's a safe, non-surgical way to get bigger. It’s comfortable, well-designed, and supported by great customer service. Using this device can really make a difference. It's definitely worth considering for anyone looking to enhance themselves.