Phallosan Forte vs. Quick Extender Pro: Battle of Extenders

Finding the right penis extender can be tough in a market full of choices. I took on the challenge to compare Phallosan Forte and Quick Extender Pro. This will help you make an easier choice. With my experience, I looked closely at their design, how they are to use, and their results. This guide discusses everything from Phallosan Forte reviews to Quick Extender Pro outcomes.

Quick Extender Pro promises up to a 16% increase in erect penis length over 6 months.

Phallosan Forte is recommended for individuals with physically demanding lifestyles.

Quick Extender Pro offers up to 4000g of spring tension, making it a formidable option.

Discount code “DEALDAY” grants 20% off at quickextenderpro.com.

Different packages of Quick Extender Pro cater to varied enhancement needs and budgets.

Introduction to Penis Extenders

Men look for ways to boost their sexual confidence and self-improvement. An increasing number prefer non-surgical routes like penis extenders. Devices like the Phallosan Forte and Quick Extender Pro use gentle tension. They rely on penile traction therapy to encourage growth.

Penile traction therapy was first used for Peyronie’s disease. It uses the body's natural reaction to tension to promote growth. The Mayo Clinic and other health bodies have supported its effectiveness.

Penis extenders provide a non-surgical solution to penis enlargement. For example, the Phallosan Forte adjusts for comfort, making it easy to use discretely. The Quick Extender Pro has a dual strap system for better support.

Users find a boost in sexual confidence from these extenders. Seeing the results boosts self-esteem and improves sexual satisfaction. This benefit makes the commitment to these devices worth it for many.

The development of products like the Phallosan Forte and Quick Extender Pro shows progress in non-surgical enhancement. By using penile traction, these devices strive to enhance size, confidence, and well-being.

Design and Build Quality

The design and quality of build are key for penis extenders. They greatly affect how well they work and how happy users are. The Phallosan Forte and Quick Extender Pro offer different features for different needs. So, choosing between them is all about what suits you best.

Phallosan Forte Design

Phallosan Forte is known for its vacuum adhesive design. This makes it great for those who stay active. It's comfortable to wear, thanks to its ergonomic design, yet it still delivers great results. The device is made from top-notch, medical-grade materials. This ensures it's safe and lasts long. Plus, you can wear it discreetly, fitting various routines and lifestyles.

Quick Extender Pro Design

The Quick Extender Pro stands out with its Dual Strap Support (DSS) system. This special design ensures even tension for better extension results. It also has memory foam pads for extra comfort during long wear times. Like the Phallosan Forte, it is made with high-quality, medical-grade materials. This makes it a strong option among penis extenders. Its DSS technology, together with these materials, sets it apart in the market.

Comfort and Usability

Penis extenders need to be comfortable and easy to use for long periods. The Quick Extender Pro shines here with its special features. It has comfort pads for a snug fit, which helps keep discomfort at bay during long wear times. These pads, along with its user-friendly design, make it perfect for everyday wear.

The Phallosan Forte uses a vacuum chamber that fits your body’s natural shape. This design is great for hiding it under clothes, so it doesn’t make noticeable bulges. It's also easy to wear, fitting smoothly into your daily life without hassle.

The Quick Extender Pro and Phallosan Forte both have practical designs for better use. The Quick Extender Pro offers memory foam pads and medical-grade materials for top comfort. It also has hypoallergenic features to improve the wearing experience. On the other hand, the Phallosan Forte uses a vacuum to evenly spread tension, lessening strain for daily wearing.

Both devices also focus on making prolonged wear comfortable. The Quick Extender Pro has a design that includes better tension control. The Phallosan Forte lets users adjust tension to their comfort level. These thoughtful features ensure a good fit, important for getting good results without sacrificing comfort.

Utilization of comfort pads in Quick Extender Pro for an ergonomic fit Vacuum chamber design in Phallosan Forte for practical daily use Memory foam pads and hypoallergenic materials in Quick Extender Pro Distributed tension and variable settings in Phallosan Forte

Both extenders focus on comfort and ease of use with their unique designs. They offer comfort pads, ergonomic fits, and user-friendly designs for everyday wear. These elements not only improve the experience but are key for consistent wear—essential for seeing the results you want.

Effectiveness: Phallosan Forte vs Quick Extender Pro

In evaluating penis extenders, we look at factors like efficiency, gain measurements, and user progress. Through careful testing, significant size increases were noted. The Quick Extender Pro, in particular, showed a 16% increase in length over time.

The traction and daily usage time are key to success. Quick Extender Pro can apply up to 3000g of force, aiding its effectiveness. The force's consistent use, coupled with recommended wearing time, led to notable results.

Phallosan Forte, on the other hand, achieved a 30% size increase on average. It can be worn for up to 12 hours a day, even during sleep, which maximizes growth. Users reported a 0.5-inch length gain in just six weeks.

Phallosan's design, applying traction evenly, also boosts sensitivity and growth. It's a top choice for those wanting long-term enhancement.

Analysis of user progress shows both devices have unique benefits. Phallosan Forte wins on comfort and extended wear. Quick Extender Pro shines in delivering early gains. Both have earned high marks, including medical endorsements and acceptance in Euro pharmacies.

Phallosan Forte's durability is also key; it comes with a two-year parts warranty. Its strong customer service and private packaging add value. While prices vary, the performance of each device is clear, suiting different enlargement goals and preferences.

Phallosan Forte 30% average size increase

3000g tension exertion

Wearable up to 12 hours daily

0.5 inches length gain after 6 weeks

Two-year spare parts warranty Quick Extender Pro 16% increase within a short period

3000g tension capacity

Optimal initial gains

Durable with professional service

To wrap up, Phallosan Forte and Quick Extender Pro each offer unique benefits. Whether you want comfort and long-term wear or fast results, both offer impressive growth. Their success comes from thorough testing and positive user feedback.

User Experience and Results

Understanding how users feel and the benefits from penis extenders like Phallosan Forte and Quick Extender Pro is key. I looked into real feedback, how users fit it into their daily lives, and their overall happiness. This gave me a well-rounded view.

Phallosan Forte User Experience

Phallosan Forte has led the market for over 14 years and keeps getting better. Its design is both discreet and comfortable, making it easy to wear daily. It's also widely available in pharmacies in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, ensuring users trust its quality.

Users wear the Phallosan Forte for 2-12 hours each day, gradually increasing by 20 minutes to improve results. After six weeks, many see a growth of 1.4cm in length and 0.5cm around. By week eight, these numbers rise to 1.8cm and 0.7cm, showing great satisfaction.

Quick Extender Pro User Experience

Quick Extender Pro is known for its strong traction, leading to significant results in six months. Users who follow the plan can see a 28% increase in size. There are different versions available, meeting various needs and budgets.

User reviews reveal high satisfaction, thanks to a two-week adjustment program for comfort. For the best results, it's crucial to wear it correctly and for the right amount of time. The memory foam pads of Quick Extender Pro also add to the comfort, making the experience better for users.

Pricing and Packages

When looking at penis extenders, people think about the cost, value, and their budget. The Phallosan Forte and Quick Extender Pro have different packages with unique features and benefits.

Phallosan Forte Packages

The Phallosan Forte is known for its quality and results, and its price shows that. The basic model costs $390, and the Phallosan Forte Plus+ is $510. The higher price is because it promises big improvements in size. It also comes with free shipping anywhere in the world and a two-year warranty on parts.

Users see an increase of 0.85 inches in length and 0.47 inches in girth after six months. You need to wear it for hours every day, but it's so comfortable you can even sleep in it.

Quick Extender Pro Packages

On the other hand, the Quick Extender Pro is more budget-friendly but also gets great results. The Value package costs $150, and the Deluxe Standard is $225. It's known for its Dual Strap System (DSS) for better comfort. This system can apply up to 4000g of tension, leading to gains of up to 3 inches in six months.

It doesn’t offer free shipping like Phallosan Forte, but its lower prices are attractive for budget-conscious buyers.

In conclusion, Phallosan Forte and Quick Extender Pro offer different values for your money. Phallosan Forte is for those who want the best comfort and gains, and don't mind the high price. Quick Extender Pro is great for effective results without spending a lot. Think about these options to choose the best one for your needs.

Safety and Side Effects

Safety is key when looking at penis extenders like Phallosan Forte and Quick Extender Pro. Penile traction therapy (PTT) is effective for Peyronie’s disease and corporal fibrosis. But, it's important to use them right to avoid side effects from overstretching.

A 2016 study shows PTT devices can boost penis size with proper use. Yet, some reviews from 2018 point out flaws in testing and sizes. This means users need to carefully follow instructions. The Quick Extender Pro is safe by European standards. Still, it hasn't got FDA approval.

Phallosan Forte puts user health first, offering gains in size and girth. Most men have erections smaller than 6.3 inches, so these devices can help. Remember, avoiding side effects is key. Some users have felt discomfort, pain, or chafing. This often comes from stretching too much or personal fit issues.

