Phallosan Forte: Erect or Flaccid Usage Guide

Are you wondering if Phallosan Forte works better when used erect or flaccid? This is a big question for those looking to get the most out of their natural penis enlargement journey. Let's explore together in this detailed penis extender guide. We will discover the ideal way to use Phallosan Forte for impressive growth without needing surgery.

What is Phallosan Forte?

Phallosan Forte is a device aimed at making the penis longer and straighter. It's also for those recovering from prostate surgery or wanting to prevent erectile dysfunction. It has also helped fix penile curvature without surgery.

Overview and Benefits

Phallosan Forte is known for making the penis bigger in length and thickness. After six months, users might see an increase of about 2 inches in length and almost an inch in thickness. Besides making the penis larger, it also helps with erectile dysfunction. This means erections can be straighter and firmer. It's the result of over 20 years of expertise in men's health, combining recent advances in growth and straightening techniques.

Key benefits of Phallosan Forte include:

Chance to have a longer and thicker penis.

Help with erectile dysfunction.

Better straightening, useful after prostate surgery.

Stronger and harder erections.

Designed for daily wear, with a comfortable vacuum system and tension control.

Certified as a safe medical device (Class 1).

How It Works

Phallosan Forte works by gently stretching the penis. This action leads to tissue growth through healing minor tears. It has a suction pump and a vacuum system for comfort while it stretches the tissue. This not only makes the size larger but also helps straighten and strengthen the penile structure over time.

While Phallosan Forte has many benefits, there are risks. These can include allergic reactions, skin irritation, nerve damage, and discomfort. In rare cases, there could be penile injury. That's why talking to a doctor before starting is a must.

Phallosan Forte Erect or Flaccid: Which is Better?

Many wonder if Phallosan Forte works better erect or flaccid. We'll explore scientific studies, user stories, and expert advice to find the best way to use it for great results.

Scientific Insights

The Phallosan Forte uses old stretching methods for growth. Studies show it can increase size by making cells grow more. Adding heat can make tissues stretch better, and cooling helps keep the gains.

It's best to use light pressure. This helps avoid pain or swelling.

User Experiences

Users say Phallosan Forte improves their size when flaccid and erect, boosting their confidence. Figuring out how to wear it and how much force to use can be tricky. Following a routine with warm-ups and gradual weight increases is key for the best outcome.

Expert Recommendations

Experts suggest using Phallosan Forte consistently. They say wearing it for 6 to 10 hours a day can add up to 1.2 inches in a few months. It's very helpful for certain conditions or after surgery to keep the length.

Wearing it throughout the day, even while sleeping, can improve results without interrupting your routine. They also advise monitoring the temperature to ensure safety.

