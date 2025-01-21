Phallosan Forte Instructions: A User’s Guide

Do you want to get the most out of your Phallosan Forte while staying comfortable and safe? It's key to know how to use this device right. In this guide, I'll show you step by step, from opening the box to using it every day. I'll share all the details you need to know for the best results.

This device has been a global success for 18 years, with instructions in 19 languages. Urologists and technicians made it for different treatments like making the penis larger, fixing erection problems, and helping after surgery. Follow this guide closely to use Phallosan Forte the right way and see great outcomes.

Key Takeaways

Start by wearing it just 2–3 hours daily.

As you get used to it, slowly add more tension.

Take breaks every 2–3 hours to rest.

Clean it after each use to keep it hygienic and working well.

Phallosan Forte helps with penis growth and erection issues.

Understanding the Phallosan Forte System

The Phallosan Forte system has been improving for over 20 years. It's designed to help users in many ways. The system provides comfort and works well thanks to its careful design. Around 5 percent of men have issues like penile curvature. This condition can interfere with sex. That's why the inclusivity and design of the Phallosan Forte are so important.

Components of the Phallosan Forte

The Phallosan Forte includes several key parts. It has a tension gauge for adjustments from 400g to 3kg. There's also a protector cap to make it comfortable. Users can wear it for up to 12 hours straight. Experts suggest wearing it for six to eight hours a day. This should last for about six months for the best results.

This system meets ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and ISO 10993-1:2018 standards. It passes health regulations and biocompatibility tests. This proves it's safe and reliable for use.

Phallosan Forte Plus and Vertical Extensions

The Phallosan Forte system has new parts like the Plus+ and Vertical Extensions. The Plus+ option offers more ways to customize for $510. This is compared to $390 for the standard Phallosan Forte. These options let users adjust the device to fit their needs better, making it more enjoyable to use.

Vertical Extensions make the device even better. They offer more comfort and ease of use. Users have seen great results. After six weeks, many report an average increase of 1.4cm in length and 0.5cm in girth. Clinical trials also show gains in sensitivity and circulation. This boosts erection strength and libido.

Thanks to these updates, the Phallosan Forte is an all-encompassing solution. It's tailored to meet the unique needs of its users. It stands out as an effective and easy way to improve penile health and size.

How to Get Started with Phallosan Forte

Starting with the Phallosan Forte can be rewarding if you follow the setup instructions well. It's important to know the parts and how to put them together. Setting the tension right at the beginning is key for both safety and good results as you get used to the device.

Unboxing and Assembling Your Device

Opening the Phallosan Forte package should be done carefully to avoid losing any parts. Inside, you'll find:

A belt

Vacuum pump

Various sized vacuum condoms

Protector cap

Tension clip

Each part is essential for a successful treatment. Start by placing all items on a clean surface. Attach the belt around your waist snugly, but make sure it's not too tight. Then, attach the belt to the vacuum pump. Choose the right vacuum condom size and use the protector cap. Follow the setup guide closely to assemble it right.

Setting the Initial Tension Levels

Setting up the initial tension is crucial for a safe and effective experience. Adjust the device to your comfort and increase tension slowly.

To adjust the tension, use the tension clip to set the stretch level. Do this slowly and with care. Regularly check the device to ensure the tension is just right.

Phallosan Forte Instructions for Daily Use

Starting to use Phallosan Forte every day might look tough, but it gets easy with a little help. It's important to know how to correctly use it and make small changes as needed. This helps keep the device working well and feeling comfortable over time.

Wearing and Adjusting the Device

In your Phallosan Forte kit, you'll find a hard plastic bell and sleeve condoms in various sizes, a vacuum pump, and a protector cap. Make sure to pick the right bell size for a comfy fit. The vacuum pump helps get you the best results.

Adjusting the device is key for it to work right and feel good. The Adapter Leverage connects to the rod system, letting you make it fit just right. Check and tweak the tension during the day to stay comfortable.

Initial Setup: Pick the right size sleeve condom and attach it to the bell. Put the bell on your penis and use the vacuum pump to snug it up. Positioning: Adjust the rod system and how tight it is to what feels right for you. Begin with light tension and slowly add more as you get used to the device. Monitor Comfort: Always watch out for any discomfort or irritation, and adjust as needed. The protector cap helps make things more comfortable by spreading out the pressure.

How to Wear It Comfortably for Long Hours

To wear Phallosan Forte comfortably for many hours, follow these tips. Start with wearing it for short times, then slowly wear it longer. Aim for at least 6 hours a day, 5 days a week for extending your penis, and 5 hours, 3 days a week for erectile dysfunction treatment.

For the best comfort:

Proper Fitting: Make sure the sleeve condom fits right. It should not be too tight or too loose to prevent pressure spots.

Make sure the sleeve condom fits right. It should not be too tight or too loose to prevent pressure spots. Gradual Increase: Begin with wearing it for 2-3 hours a day. Then, as it feels more comfortable, you can wear it for longer periods.

Begin with wearing it for 2-3 hours a day. Then, as it feels more comfortable, you can wear it for longer periods. Regular Breaks: If it feels uncomfortable, take it off for a bit. Short breaks can help ease pressure and make it more comfortable.

Also, there are some activities you should not do while wearing Phallosan Forte. Take it off for heavy exercise, sports, using the bathroom, and sex to avoid any damage or harm. By sticking to these daily use and comfort tips, you'll get the most out of your Phallosan Forte safely and effectively.

Common Issues and Troubleshooting

It's not rare to run into problems when using Phallosan Forte. Knowing how to fix these issues makes a big difference. Here's some advice and solutions to make your experience smoother.

Skin irritation is a common complaint. It often happens with long wear. To help, apply baby powder to lessen friction and improve comfort. If it still feels uncomfortable, try loosening the device for activities like sitting. This adjustment can help the Phallosan Forte work better without hurting.

Another issue is using the wrong size of the condom sleeve. This can mess with comfort and how well the device works. Make sure you're using the right size. Neither too tight nor too loose is good. Keeping the device clean is also key. It keeps it working longer and prevents skin problems.

Sometimes, a little soreness means the device is doing its job. But if the pain is bad or doesn't go away, it's a problem. Check the user manual for how to ease the pain. If you're still stuck, customer service can offer more help.

Phallosan Forte is great for recovery after prostate surgery. Doctors say wearing it at least six hours daily boosts penile circulation. This helps avoid loss of function post-surgery. Dealing with issues quickly helps ensure a smoother recovery path.

Keeping track of how much you wear the device helps too. In the beginning, most users wear it for about 5.46 hours a day. With time, you can wear it for up to 10 hours. Sticking to this schedule can lead to visible results. For example, users have seen their penis length increase from 16.5 cm to 17 cm after starting use.

Clinical studies back up the success of Phallosan Forte. Handling issues quickly and correctly helps achieve good results.

Tips for Maximizing Your Results

To get the best results with Phallosan Forte, add it to your routine and do specific exercises. Following a plan and tracking your progress helps you reach your goals.

Combining Phallosan Forte with Exercises

Pairing Phallosan Forte with certain exercises can speed up your progress. You might want to try:

Jelqing : This method uses repeated strokes along the shaft to increase blood flow and promote growth.

: This method uses repeated strokes along the shaft to increase blood flow and promote growth. Stretching: Adding manual stretches can enhance the traction effects of Phallosan Forte, aiding in acquiring more length.

When you combine these exercises with the Phallosan Forte, you get better results. Users have seen up to 0.85 inches more in length and 0.47 inches more in girth after six months of regular use.

Maintaining Consistency and Tracking Progress

Being consistent with Phallosan Forte is key to getting great results. Slowly increase how long you wear it daily following the guidelines for best performance:

Begin with low belt tension and add 20 minutes more each day. Aim for 2-12 hours daily. Make sure the device is comfy for long-term wear without any discomfort.

Keeping track of your progress is vital for success. Write down your measurements and how you feel every day. This will give you a clear view of how well you're doing and show the importance of sticking with it.

Stick with these strategies, and with some patience, you'll see big improvements. This proves your hard work with Phallosan Forte is paying off.

Conclusion

I hope this guide helped you understand how to use the Phallosan Forte system. We covered understanding the device, setting it up, using it every day, fixing problems, and tips to get the best results. Each step is important for a good experience with your device.

Consistent use and following the maker's rules are key with Phallosan Forte. If you work hard for six months, you could see up to a .85-inch increase in length and a .47-inch increase in girth. Doctors say it might help with Peyronie’s disease. But, its help for most erectile dysfunction issues is not clear.

Phallosan Forte costs $379, and extra parts start at $20. This is more expensive than some other options. It has a safety rate of 7.9/10. Reviews are mixed, but there's good feedback on the official website. Following this guide and using support materials well can make your Phallosan Forte experience valuable and effective. Keep an eye on any side effects and enjoy the possible benefits.

