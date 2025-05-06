Phallosan Forte Study: Efficacy & Results

Can a simple orthopedic device boost penis size and offer lasting outcomes? Or is it just too good to be true? The latest Phallosan Forte (Official Supplier 🏆) study reveals some unexpected results. It looked into how effective this device is and what users can achieve with regular use.

Key Takeaways

Phallosan Forte results suggest an increase in penis length up to 1.9 inches and girth by 0.78 inches after six months.

The study included participants aged 20 to 68. They wore the device for about six hours each day.

Increases in both flaccid and erect penis length were seen after three and six months of regular use.

A majority, 22 out of 24 users, felt more satisfied. Many also experienced a boost in libido and erection quality.

One user saw a reduction in penile curvature after using it for six months.

Introduction to Phallosan Forte and Its Intended Use

The Phallosan Forte device is known worldwide. It's a vacuum protector system aimed at natural penis enlargement. This method doesn't involve surgery and works quietly under clothes. It gently stretches the skin, helping tissues to grow over time. It costs $379, with extra parts available from $20. This makes Phallosan Forte an accessible option for male enhancement.

The device is for those looking to enhance their size. Phallosan Forte helps with making the penis longer, straightening it, and improving erectile dysfunction. How long you use it depends on what you're trying to fix:

8-10 hours a day, 6 days a week for penis lengthening.

5 hours a day, 3 days a week for erectile dysfunction.

4 days a week for correcting penile curvature.

Phallosan Forte is designed with expertise. Swiss Sana, the maker, says it's safe and painless. But users might see some skin redness, small blisters, or swelling.

Customer ratings on Trustpilot give it 2.2 out of 5. People have mentioned issues with quality and customer service. Yet, it's still offered for those avoiding surgery for enhancement.

Doctors, like Dr. R. Matthew Coward, suggest talking to a urologist before using penile extenders. It's crucial to know the risks, especially for conditions like Peyronie's disease.

In short, Phallosan Forte is a promising choice for natural male enhancement. Its varied uses and clinical backing make it stand out from other options.

Phallosan Forte Study: Examining the Efficacy

To understand how effective penile-extender devices like Phallosan Forte are, we must look at the science. Researchers aimed to give us solid facts on how well these products work. They wanted to move beyond just stories from users.

Background and Objectives of the Study

The main goal of the Phallosan Forte study was to check if what users say about penis extenders is true. Even though many people have praised these devices, a thorough scientific study was needed. The researchers wanted to prove they actually make the penis longer and thicker.

Study Methodology

The clinical study was carefully planned to get trustworthy results. It looked at how the Phallosan Forte worked for 24 patients over six months. These patients were different ages and weights. They ranged in age from 20 to 68 years old, with an average age of 41.4. Their weights varied from 65.5 kg to 129.0 kg, with an average weight of 82.9 kg.

Participants used the device for 4 to 9 hours daily. They gradually increased the tension to promote growth. To track progress accurately, measurements were taken when the patients were soft and erect. These were recorded at the start, after one month, and then again after three months.

Study Results

The results of this study on the penis extender were eye-opening. After the study, data showed the Phallosan Forte really does enhance penis size. Initially, soft penis length ranged from 4.80 cm to 10.80 cm, with an average of 7.90 cm. At three months, the average length increased to 8.74 cm. By six months, it was about 9.38 cm.

Girth measurements saw improvements too. They started at an average of 10.60 cm and went up to 11.30 cm at three months. Finally, they reached an average of 11.40 cm after six months. Erect length also grew by 1.7 to 2.0 cm. Further male enhancement studies confirmed these findings. They also showed participants had better sexual function.

Benefits Beyond Enlargement

The Phallosan Forte is not just for making the penis bigger. It's a powerful tool for male sexual health. It works well for treating penile curvature and erectile dysfunction. This can be a great option instead of going through surgery.

Orthopedic Applications

The Phallosan Forte is good for treating penis curvature, especially Peyronie's disease. Users say it significantly reduces curvature, by up to 21%. Studies show using the device for six months can increase length by 2.0 to 2.2 cm. It also improves curvature between 16.8° and 21.4°.

It also helps with erectile dysfunction, helping men especially after prostate surgery. This method boosts confidence and promotes sexual health. This positive impact is often talked about in Phallosan Forte reviews.

General User Feedback

Most men are happy with the Phallosan Forte. They see big improvements in length and erection quality. Feedback often talks about the changes seen with regular use. Some users added up to two inches in both flaccid and erect lengths.

The Phallosan Forte fits well into daily life because it's discreet. Consistent use is important to get the best results. Users say regular use brings all the benefits this device has to offer.

Conclusion

The study and feedback on Phallosan Forte show it's effective in making the penis bigger and fixing certain orthopedic issues. The research from January 2005 involved men from 20 to 68 years old. These men had various conditions like a small penis, erectile dysfunction, and issues after prostate surgery.

Those who wore Phallosan Forte for up to 10 hours a day saw big improvements. They noted increases in size and better erections. They also had no issues with premature ejaculation, which is a big plus.

Men who had prostate surgery could stop using Viagra because the device helped them maintain strong erections. Diabetics mentioned better erections and more pleasure as well. A patient with a curved penis noticed a significant improvement, with the angle decreasing from 60 to 40 degrees in just three months. These outcomes were checked by a urologist, ensuring they're reliable and repeatable.

Phallosan Forte is a top choice for non-surgical male enhancement and treating orthopedic problems. It works by stretching gently, which is effective and pain-free. Though it costs $379, making it pricier than some alternatives, its features justify the price. “The Journal of Sexual Medicine” has even highlighted it.

However, users must clean it regularly to prevent infections and follow instructions to avoid side effects. Despite some minor issues with customer service, its combination of traction and vacuum pressure stands out. Innerbody Research supports its reliability. For those wanting real results, Phallosan Forte is a worthy option.

FAQ What is Phallosan Forte? Phallosan Forte is an orthopedic device for making the penis longer and straighter. It's a non-surgical solution that gently stretches the tissue, leading to growth over time. It's discreet under clothes, aimed at boosting size and fixing curves. Is Phallosan Forte clinically tested? Yes, Phallosan Forte has passed clinical tests. Studies show its regular use for six months can significantly increase penis length in both flaccid and erect states, along with girth. How much can Phallosan Forte increase penis size? Users have seen up to 1.93 inches more in flaccid length and 1.89 inches in erect length after six months. Girth increased by 0.98 inches too. But, results can vary based on how and how much it's used. How does Phallosan Forte work? Phallosan Forte stretches the penis gently but consistently. This causes the tissues to grow over time. The advice is to wear it for 4 to 9 hours a day, increasing tension slowly to help with growth. Are there any orthopedic benefits to using Phallosan Forte? Apart from making the penis larger, Phallosan Forte can straighten it and help with erectile function, especially after prostate surgery. It's a successful non-surgical option for correcting penile curvature. What have users said about Phallosan Forte? Users have praised it for adding up to two inches in length. They also noted better erections and less discomfort from conditions like Peyronie's disease. Can Phallosan Forte be used discreetly? Yes, Phallosan Forte is made to be worn secretly under clothes. This allows for everyday use without anyone noticing. Are there any risks or side effects associated with Phallosan Forte? When used as directed, Phallosan Forte is safe. It's been clinically tested and is safer than surgery. Still, following the instructions is crucial to prevent side effects. How long should one use Phallosan Forte to see results? A six-month study showed notable results. Wearing the device for 4 to 9 hours daily and being consistent is key for the best outcome. Is Phallosan Forte a permanent solution for penis enlargement? The enlargement results from Phallosan Forte are said to be permanent. Yet, how consistently and correctly it's used does affect the results.