Phallosan Forte Parts: Essential Components Guide

Explore the Phallosan Forte (Official Supplier 🏆), known for its comfort and efficiency. It has parts like a bell with a built-in suction pump, a vacuum bell, sleeve-condom, foreskin protector cap, and a draw bar to measure tension. These are made from medical grade silicone for comfort and to avoid allergic reactions. It keeps the right tension and fits various sizes and shapes.

Key Takeaways

Phallosan Forte is an effective orthopedic extender that increases penile size.

Key parts include a bell with a suction pump, vacuum bell, sleeve-condom, foreskin protector cap, and draw bar.

All parts are made from high-quality, medical grade silicone for comfort and safety.

The device costs $379, offering high value compared to other products.

Phallosan Forte is more convenient than many penis enlargement devices on the market.

Overview of Phallosan Forte Parts

Phallosan Forte has been a leader in traction devices for over 14 years. It has improved its products to better serve users. It is well-known and available in pharmacies in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Its innovative design and proven results make it stand out. Users see an increase of about 0.7 inches in length and 0.3 inches in girth. This happens after just 8 weeks of using it regularly.

Phallosan Forte is known for being comfortable and easy to use. You can wear the device for 2-12 hours a day. It's best to gradually increase your usage by 20 minutes each day. Its design allows for safe, consistent wear during various activities or sleep.

Bell with Integral Suction Pump

The bell with an integral suction pump is a key feature. It's made for efficiency and comfort without extra parts. The integrated three-way-valve lets users adjust pressure easily while wearing it. Users can adjust pressure during the night or other activities without difficulty.

The suction bell's surface has unique elevations for easy adjustments. This shows Phallosan Forte's focus on practical use. Users can rely on it to keep effective suction and adjust pressure easily. This improves both the experience and the results.

The cost of Phallosan Forte is $390 for the standard version and $510 for the Plus+ version. While it's an investment, the benefits justify the price. Its effectiveness, comfort, and free worldwide shipping add value. A study in The Journal of Sexual Medicine confirms its benefits, using both traction and vacuum pressure. This has earned it a high rating of 4.20.

Key Functional Components

The Phallosan Forte has an array of well-designed parts, crucial for its success. The Vacuum Bell is key, with sizes S, M, and L to fit everyone. This ensures users get a perfect fit, crucial for comfort and results.

Vacuum Bell

The Vacuum Bell is made from allergen-free materials. This shows Phallosan Forte's dedication to safety, avoiding skin problems during long-term use. Its main job is to help the glans grow, fitting the user's shape comfortably and securely. It's central to making the device work while staying comfortable for hours.

Another big point is the Vacuum Bell's toughness. Designed to never break, it handles everyday wear and tear. This durability shows Phallosan Forte's commitment to reliable, lasting orthopedic tools.

The design also tackles issues like fluid buildup or blisters, showing a focus on the user. Overall, the Vacuum Bell is a great example of Phallosan Forte's balance of comfort, safety, and effectiveness. This makes it a top choice for penile improvement and health.

Conclusion

The Phallosan Forte system is a leader in the penile extension field. Its parts, like the vacuum bell and suction pump, are designed with care. This ensures comfort and safety for the user. It's made with medical-grade silicone, highlighting its hypoallergenic and durable qualities.

There's solid proof and positive feedback from users on Phallosan Forte's effectiveness. Many report a 30% size increase after regular use. Its comfort for long-term wear, even while sleeping, increases its attractiveness. Its availability in Austrian, German, and Swiss pharmacies adds an extra trust level.

Phallosan Forte merges innovation with practical use beautifully. It's geared for growth and could help with conditions like Peyronie’s disease. It stands out for combining comfort, durability, and positive outcomes. Thus, it's a top choice for those looking for trustworthy penile extension methods.

FAQ What materials are used in the construction of Phallosan Forte parts? The parts of Phallosan Forte are made with medical-grade silicone. This material is not only high quality but also safe and cozy. It's good for your skin and won't cause allergies, even if you wear it a lot. How does the Bell with an integral suction pump work? The Bell comes with a special suction pump. This pump has a three-way-valve. It lets you change the pressure fast, without needing more tools. You can adjust it easily, even in the dark, which makes it great for use at night. What sizes are available for the Vacuum Bell, and why is this important? You can get the Vacuum Bell in small, medium, or large. Choosing the right size is super important. It ensures the bell fits well, making it both comfortable and effective. The right size lets everything work better and feels good too. Is the Phallosan Forte system discreet and customizable? Yes, the Phallosan Forte is designed to be both private and adaptable. It can fit different body types. This means everyone can find a setup that feels right for them, making the experience tailor-made. Does Phallosan Forte offer support for order-related queries and part replacements? For sure, Phallosan Forte has a full support team ready to help. They can assist with questions about orders, payments, or replacing parts. Plus, they have a program for businesses to partner with them. How does the Phallosan Forte system ensure user safety? Safety is key with Phallosan Forte, thanks to their allergy-free silicone. This keeps allergic reactions away and ensures the device is comfy and lasts long. Their guide helps you use the device safely and get the best outcome.